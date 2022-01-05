Trial Attys Ask Justices To Nix 'Inefficient' Delayed Arbitration

By J. Edward Moreno (January 5, 2022, 7:53 PM EST) -- A professional association of plaintiffs lawyers is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a Taco Bell franchisee's request to have a proposed wage and hour class action arbitrated eight months into litigation, calling it "gamesmanship" and a waste of court resources in a case that dates to 2018. The AAJ is asking the Supreme Court to hold that a defendant that hasn't filed a motion to compel arbitration early in litigation has forfeited the opportunity to raise such a motion. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The American Association for Justice — formerly the Association of Trial Lawyers of America — filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS