Employment Group Of The Year: Cohen Milstein

By Amanda Ottaway (January 19, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC collected worker-side victories against powerhouse employers including the Federal Aviation Administration, Sterling Jewelers, McDonald's and Chipotle, earning it a spot among Law360's 2021 Employment Practice Groups of the Year. Joseph Sellers, co-chair and founder of the firm's civil rights and employment group, said that while the group is relatively small, it's key to the firm's mission and values. "I think it's fair to say that the civil rights work we do is part of the firm's DNA," said Sellers, who was himself named a 2021 Law360 Employment MVP. "It's responsive to some of the values...

