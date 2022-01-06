Delaware Judge Dismisses Guardant Cancer Test IP Suit

By Britain Eakin (January 6, 2022, 1:36 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge Thursday dismissed Guardant Health Inc.'s suit against Foundation Medicine Inc. over cancer testing patents, closing out contentious litigation that included accusations of evidence destruction and a protracted battle over a settlement agreement. Guardant Health and Foundation Medicine filed a joint stipulation and proposed order for dismissal Wednesday, in which they agreed to permanently dismiss all claims and counterclaims in the suit. Judge Leonard Stark entered an order in the case docket terminating the matter Thursday morning. Court records show that the parties had reached a settlement in May, but Guardant filed a motion Dec. 23 asking Judge...

