Employment Practice Group Of The Year: Gibson Dunn

By Daniela Porat (January 20, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- With an employment law practice that isn't siloed by specialty and emphasizes a "first principles" approach, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP scored a dismissal of a COVID-19 safety suit for Amazon and reversed a $102 million judgment against Walmart, earning the team a place among Law360's 2021 Employment Practice Groups of the Year. Gibson Dunn defended major employers through unique challenges spawned by the pandemic and continued to contend with the defining employment law issues of this moment, including securing Uber a victory at the Ninth Circuit, which found that drivers are not exempt from federal arbitration requirements. The firm's appellate practice...

