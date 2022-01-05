Northern District Of Calif. Halts Jury Trials Amid COVID Surge

By Hannah Albarazi (January 5, 2022, 8:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California said Wednesday it will postpone all jury trials for three weeks due to a surge of coronavirus infections caused by the omicron variant, following in the footsteps of the Central District of California, which suspended jury trials earlier this week. The Northern District announced the suspension of all criminal and civil jury trials in the district until after Jan. 26 on the court's website Wednesday, citing "the rapid spread of the omicron variant" of the coronavirus. "Nonjury proceedings are unaffected, so any in-person proceedings that do not involve jurors or potential...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS