Employment Group Of The Year: Sanford Heisler

By Tim Ryan (January 24, 2022, 6:16 PM EST) -- Plaintiff-side employment firm Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP secured settlements totaling tens of millions of dollars in whistleblower actions and notched an arbitration win for a tech company co-founder who claimed his partner cut him out of a share in the startup, earning it a spot among Law360's 2021 Employment Groups of the Year. The firm also was able to settle a suit accusing a hard drive manufacturer of sex discrimination and a California psychiatric hospital of violating state labor codes through low staffing. Sanford Heisler chairman David Sanford said he was proud of the firm's productivity in 2021, especially when considering...

