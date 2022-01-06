Class Attys Get $20M From UnitedHealth ERISA Win

By Craig Clough (January 6, 2022, 5:34 PM EST) -- A California federal judge awarded class counsel more than $20 million in fees and costs Wednesday for a victory against a UnitedHealth Group unit that the court ordered to rewrite its rules on substance abuse and mental health care coverage. The order from U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero largely granted the class' requests for fees and costs, but did reduce a multiplier request from 1.5 to 1.05. The judge also rejected United Behavioral Health's argument that the class only achieved a procedural victory and should not qualify for fees and costs, saying "[n]one of the cases cited by UBH establishes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS