White Collar Group Of The Year: Debevoise

By Rachel Scharf (January 24, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP helped Toyota and Capital One exit yearslong U.S. Department of Justice investigations without any criminal charges and secured a not guilty verdict for Shell in an Italian bribery trial, earning it a spot among Law360's 2021 White Collar Groups of the Year. The largest group within Debevoise's litigation department, the white collar and regulatory defense practice group is made up of more than 200 attorneys in New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Moscow, Hong Kong and Shanghai. According to practice head Bruce E. Yannett, Debevoise's white collar group stands out among its competitors because...

