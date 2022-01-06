EU Adds To Exemptions For Market Abuse Disclosures

By Najiyya Budaly (January 6, 2022, 1:27 PM GMT) -- Europe's securities watchdog has granted an exemption under the bloc's rules on market abuse that allows listed companies to avoid disclosing inside information when shareholders are waiting for regulatory approval to buy and sell shares. The European Securities and Markets Authority said on Wednesday that it has amended guidelines on delayed disclosure of inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation. The EU rules oblige companies that issue shares to publicly disclose any inside information that is likely to change the price of stocks as soon as possible. But the regulation allows issuers to delay disclosures if immediately publishing inside information would...

