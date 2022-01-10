2021's Top PE Funds And The Law Firms That Led Them

By Benjamin Horney (January 10, 2022, 7:57 PM EST) -- The perpetual strength of private equity fundraising was once again on display in 2021, and the list of the largest funds from last year demonstrates the industry's ongoing global growth while highlighting popular investment sectors like health care and technology. At least four law firms advised the 10 largest private equity funds that closed in 2021, although counsel information for four of the funds that made the list was not available. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP sat atop the list, which was provided by research firm Preqin, acting as legal adviser on three of the top 10, including the two biggest...

