French Payroll Biz PayFit Tops $2B Valuation In Latest Round

By Elise Hansen (January 6, 2022, 4:16 PM EST) -- Payroll startup PayFit said Thursday it topped a $2 billion valuation after a Series E funding round that brought in €254 million ($287 million). PayFit said the round was a record-breaking high for the French human resources startup. PayFit focuses on payroll and human resources management, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises, for whom it says its automation technology can simplify time-consuming processes. Among other features, PayFit's platform enables payroll calculations in highly regulated markets, according to its website. The funds will go toward growing its team, developing new products and expanding its presence in Europe, the announcement said. The startup...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS