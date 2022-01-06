Ex-NY Prosecutor In Trump Case Joins McGuireWoods

By Ivan Moreno (January 6, 2022, 5:04 PM EST) -- A former New York prosecutor involved in the investigation of ex-President Donald Trump's business dealings has joined McGuireWoods' financial services litigation team in San Francisco, the firm announced Thursday. Kevin Frankel left his job as New York state assistant attorney general after more than five years supervising civil and criminal cases that included the prosecutions of state and local elected officials. Frankel, a San Francisco native, will be a partner at McGuireWoods. "It's wonderful to be back on the West Coast," Frankel told Law360 Thursday. "And it's great to have the resources again of a titan of a firm like McGuireWoods....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS