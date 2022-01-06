MoFo Adds Former Federal Prosecutor In San Francisco

By Kevin Penton (January 6, 2022, 4:23 PM EST) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP has added a former high-ranking federal prosecutor in California, who secured the conviction of Autonomy's ex-chief financial officer, as a partner in its San Francisco office, the firm announced Thursday. William Frentzen will be a member of Morrison & Foerster's securities litigation, enforcement and white collar defense group, where he will concentrate his practice on representing companies and their executives in matters such as investigations and white collar criminal defense, according to the firm's announcement. Frentzen will also be responsible for helping clients with allegations of securities fraud, intellectual property crimes, corporate fraud, money laundering, tax crimes,...

