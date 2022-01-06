Green Group Says EPA Not Shielding Wildlife From Pesticides

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 6, 2022, 2:42 PM EST) -- An environmental group said on Thursday that it plans to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for failing to establish any protections against endangered species from the over 300 pyrethroid pesticides that it has and continues to approve. The Center for Biological Diversity has delivered a notice of intent to sue the federal agency, arguing that the EPA is in violation of the Endangered Species Act by not implementing any conservation actions to protect wildlife from pyrethroid pesticides. The center claims the agency has acknowledged that this compound negatively affects endangered species like the California freshwater shrimp and the Bay Checkerspot...

