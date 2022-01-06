Retirement Savers Lack Understanding, Pensions Fund Says

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 6, 2022, 4:33 PM GMT) -- Only one in two pension savers in Britain are concerned about knowing how much their retirement pot is worth, and almost half have never discussed it with a financial adviser, a new study has shown. The Pension Protection Fund, the U.K.'s savings lifeboat fund, said that a new survey it has conducted shows that defined benefit pension holders lack understanding of their retirement savings — or interest in them. Some 75% of savers do not know that their pensions are protected by the fund, according to the data published on Tuesday. That misconception led 60% of people to consider moving away from their...

