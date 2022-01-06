Shutts & Bowen Adds New Fla. Partner From Holland & Knight

By Madison Arnold (January 6, 2022, 1:58 PM EST) -- Florida law firm Shutts & Bowen LLP scooped up a new partner for its Tallahassee office from Holland & Knight LLP. Shutts & Bowen announced the addition of Tara R. Price to its appellate practice group Thursday. Her practice focuses on administrative, commercial, constitutional and appellate litigation. "Shutts & Bowen's appellate practice group has seen tremendous growth over the last two years and the addition of Tara's substantial experience in appellate advocacy will further bolster the capabilities we offer to our clients," said Jason Gonzalez, managing partner of Shutts & Bowen's Tallahassee office and chair of the firm's appellate practice group,...

