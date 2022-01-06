PE-Owned Data Analytics Firm Qlik Files Confidential IPO

By Tom Zanki (January 6, 2022, 3:48 PM EST) -- Data analytics company Qlik Technologies Inc., which was taken private by buyout firm Thomas Bravo LP in 2016, said Thursday it has confidentially filed for an initial public offering. King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based Qlik said the number of shares it plans to sell and the expected price range have not been determined. The software-as-a-service provider has submitted a draft registration confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. "Qlik expects to complete the public offering following the SEC review process, subject to market and other conditions," Qlik said in a statement Thursday. Federal law permits companies to file initial IPO documents...

