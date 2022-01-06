USPTO To Try Moving Patent Eligibility Test To End Of Process

By Andrew Karpan (January 6, 2022, 6:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said Thursday it would start a pilot program suggested by two Republican senators where patent examiners would review the subject matter eligibility of patent applications as the last step in the process. In a notice posted in the Federal Register, USPTO interim Director Drew Hirshfeld said the office would have its examiners begin the Deferred Subject Matter Eligibility Response program on Feb. 2. The office connected the launch to an official request made by two minority members of the Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Intellectual Property, Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark....

