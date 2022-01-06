Workplace Vaccine Rules Take Center Stage At High Court

By Vin Gurrieri (January 6, 2022, 7:54 PM EST) -- The Biden administration will square off at the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday with states and trade groups challenging a pair of federal COVID-19 vaccination rules for private employers, just two weeks after the justices fast-tracked briefing on whether the regulations should be allowed to take effect. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Friday on two highly controversial workplace vaccine rules issued by the Biden administration in November. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The nation's highest court issued orders Dec. 22 saying it will hold two hour-long oral argument sessions to delve into whether an emergency COVID-19 vaccine-or-testing rule by the Occupational...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS