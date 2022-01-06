Del. Justices Toss SmileDirectClub Stockholder Deal Appeal

By Sarah Jarvis (January 6, 2022, 4:35 PM EST) -- Delaware's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court's decision to toss stockholders' claims that insiders wrongly profited from a $700 million SmileDirectClub Inc. securities deal after the company's $1.3 billion initial public offering. In a one-page order, Justices Karen L. Valihura, Gary F. Traynor and Tamika Montgomery-Reeves affirmed the decision by the Delaware Court of Chancery, which shot down the shareholder suit in May because transaction terms were set before the plaintiffs became shareholders. The justices did not elaborate on their ruling. Edward B. Micheletti of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, counsel to the company's directors and other...

