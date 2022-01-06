DLA Piper Nabs Jones Day Corporate Atty In Calif.

By James Mills (January 6, 2022, 4:47 PM EST) -- DLA Piper has grabbed a corporate expert with extensive background in China from Jones Day to join its Silicon Valley office, the firm announced. Alan Seem, who spent four years at Jones Day in Palo Alto, comes to DLA Piper as a partner in its corporate practice, the firm said Monday. Seem focuses his practice on initial public offerings, mergers & acquisitions, venture capital and private equity investments. He regularly advises companies about stock exchange compliance as well as environmental, social and governance-related matters. "Alan's addition strengthens our capital markets and technology sector capabilities and expands our presence in Northern California,...

