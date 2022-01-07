'You Can't Kill Patients': Justices Open To CMS Vaccine Rule

By Jeff Overley (January 7, 2022, 8:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court appeared receptive Friday to a sweeping mandate requiring coronavirus vaccinations for millions of health care workers, with multiple conservative justices joining liberals in discerning legal authority for the Biden administration's controversial rule. A demonstrator protests vaccine requirements outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday as the justices heard oral arguments about two federal vaccine mandates. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images) During nearly 90 minutes of oral arguments in the politically charged litigation, the justices overall seemed to be leaning toward pausing district court injunctions that are blocking the vaccination mandate, which contains religious exemptions but not a...

