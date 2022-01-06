Fox Rothschild Adds Ex-Gibbons Bankruptcy Atty In Delaware

By Leslie Pappas (January 6, 2022, 6:28 PM EST) -- Fox Rothschild LLP is building up its bankruptcy team in Delaware with the addition of Howard A. Cohen, a bankruptcy and restructuring attorney with more than 20 years of experience in the First State. Cohen, who will join as a partner in the firm's Wilmington office, said he moved to Fox in anticipation of a busy year ahead for corporate bankruptcies. He said he looks forward to leveraging the Philadelphia-based firm's nationwide platform of 950 attorneys in 70 practice areas to help his clients. "We're going to see an uptick in restructurings" in 2022, Cohen told Law360 in a phone call...

