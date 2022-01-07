Holland & Knight Adds Ex-Senate Aide To Boost Policy Unit

By Justin Wise (January 7, 2022, 3:59 PM EST) -- Holland & Knight LLP has added a former legislative aide to U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., to its public policy team, right as lobbyists turn their attention to the rollout of the recently passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure package. Thomas (TJ) Story joins the firm's Washington, D.C., office as a senior public affairs adviser in its public policy and regulation group, the firm announced Thursday. Story served on Blumenthal's staff for more than six years, when he assisted the senator's work in areas including his membership on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. Story was involved in the development of...

