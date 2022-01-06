Pa. Chief Justice Slams State's New Minimum Bar Score

By Rachel Scharf (January 6, 2022, 6:30 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania bar admission hopefuls must score at least 272 on the soon-to-be-offered Uniform Bar Examination, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Tuesday over Chief Justice Max Baer's objections that this stringent requirement will disadvantage the state's law schools. The Pennsylvania high court voted 4-2 to set a minimum passing score of 272 for law school graduates taking the Uniform Bar Exam, a standardized version of the test that Pennsylvania will administer for the first time this July. Newly elected Justice P. Kevin Brobson did not participate in the decision. Chief Justice Baer slammed the minimum score as too high, saying in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS