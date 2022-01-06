SEC Kicks Off 2022 With $13M Tipster Award Tied To Fraud

By Al Barbarino (January 6, 2022, 4:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has announced its first whistleblower award of 2022, paying more than $13 million to a tipster whose information prompted an SEC investigation and whose assistance contributed to the shutdown of a fraud scheme. Multimillion-dollar awards through the SEC's whistleblower program have become more common, and according to its annual report, the agency awarded approximately $564 million to 108 individuals in fiscal year 2021. (AP Andrew Harnik) The whistleblower "expeditiously" provided information that alerted SEC staff to the ongoing fraud and provided extensive assistance to staff members by meeting in person with them, helping them to...

