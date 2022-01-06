Cannabis Lab Says Ex-Exec Filched Compliance Policies

By Sarah Jarvis (January 6, 2022, 8:05 PM EST) -- An Arizona cannabis testing lab has accused its former chief operating officer of trying to sell the company a license for a set of compliance policies that she was already required to create for it, and by failing to return the policies after she was fired. In a suit that was removed to federal court on Wednesday, Christopher Townsend, Tree House Labs LLC and 28 Gorilla LLC alleged that former Tree House COO Ashley Vogel was tasked with preparing policies and procedures regarding compliance with testing requirements known as ISO 17025, under her employment agreement with the company. But Vogel discovered last...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS