Calif. Lawmakers To Consider Bill To Expand Jury Pools

By Sarah Martinson (January 7, 2022, 3:12 PM EST) -- The California Senate Judiciary Committee on Jan. 12 will consider a proposed bill that would enable federal courts to use state tax filings to summon jurors, in an effort to diversify jury pools. Sen. Scott Weiner, D-San Francisco, introduced earlier this month the Fair Federal Juries Act, or S.B. 271, building off of legislation he proposed in 2019 and was enacted in 2020 that allows California state courts to summon jurors from state tax filings. Weiner said in a statement on Wednesday that the state needs to allow federal courts to pull potential jurors from tax records, so federal juries are...

