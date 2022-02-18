Structured Finance Group Of The Year: Cadwalader

By Caleb Drickey (February 18, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP's team of securitization and structured finance attorneys guided Wells Fargo through the $3 billion financing of Midtown Manhattan skyscraper One Vanderbilt and emerged as leaders in the sustainable finance space, netting it a spot among Law360's 2021 Structured Finance Groups of the Year. Although the practice area falls under its capital markets umbrella, capital markets group co-chair Stuart Goldstein told Law360 that Cadwalader dedicates extraordinary resources — including a 150-strong team of attorneys that has 34 partners — to structured finance and securitization work. Those attorneys are spread across Cadwalader's offices in the U.S. and Europe,...

