Canadian Watchdog Fines Keurig $3M Over Recycling Claims

By Nadia Dreid (January 7, 2022, 4:24 PM EST) -- Keurig Canada will pay almost CA$4 million ($3.1 million) to get out from under claims laid by Canada's competition enforcer that the coffee giant misled customers about how recyclable its single-use brewing pods were. The country's Competition Bureau revealed the CA$3 million fine Thursday, saying that the company, a unit of Texas-based Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., would also donate an additional CA$800,000 to an environmental charity and pay out CA$85,000 to cover the antitrust enforcer's legal fees. "Portraying products or services as having more environmental benefits than they truly have is an illegal practice in Canada," bureau head Matthew Boswell said in a...

