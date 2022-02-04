Cannabis Group Of The Year: Dentons

By Sam Reisman (February 4, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- The cannabis group at Dentons helped steer Green Leaf Medical LLC's $240 million sale to Columbia Care Inc. and represented Connected Cannabis Co. in consecutive debt and equity raises that brought in a total of $40 million, making the team one of Law360's 2021 Cannabis Groups of the Year. Originally announced in December 2020 and closed last June, the Green Leaf transaction entailed securing regulatory approvals in multiple mid-Atlantic states where the companies were operating, and integrating the management team through agreements within a relatively tight time frame. The practice group leaders say tie-ups involving large multistate cannabis operators gave the...

