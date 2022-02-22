Structured Finance Group Of The Year: Dentons

By Madeline Lyskawa (February 22, 2022, 3:27 PM EST) -- Global powerhouse Dentons spearheaded many first-of-their-kind deals over the past year, including leading financial companies Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs as underwriters for the issuance of $450 million of bonds backed by collateral from Zillow Offers, earning the firm a spot among Law360's Structured Finance Groups of the Year. Consisting of about 65 attorneys located all over the globe, the structured finance group at Dentons is led by Stephen Kudenholdt and situated within the firm's capital markets practice, which is led by Erik Klingenberg. Working together, Kudenholdt and Klingenberg have been at the forefront of the securitization market, configuring many new...

