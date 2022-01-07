MacIntyre Faces Probe Over Audits Of Mortgage Broker

By Najiyya Budaly (January 7, 2022, 11:03 AM GMT) -- Britain's accounting watchdog said on Friday that it is probing audits by MHA MacIntyre Hudson of the financial statements of a mortgage intermediary for the years ending 2018 and 2019. The Financial Reporting Council said that it has launched an investigation into the audits conducted by chartered accountants MacIntyre Hudson LLP into the books of MRG Finance UK PLC for the years ending December 2018 and 2019. The investigation will be conducted by the FRC's enforcement division under the council's audit enforcement procedure. The regulator has powers to fine and ban auditors if it finds they have failed to comply with...

