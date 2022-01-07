Regulator Sees Problems In Standardizing EU Insurance Regs

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 7, 2022, 12:34 PM GMT) -- Europe's consumer protection regime is improving the way insurance is sold in the bloc, an insurance watchdog has said — although it warned that it has identified problems with the fragmentation of rules across member states. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority has published its first review of the Insurance Distribution Directive, a regime introduced in 2018 to improve professional standards in insurance and boost protection for consumers. The rulebook is working well, the review found, but has failed in its objective of harmonizing consumer protection rules across the bloc. "The IDD has sought to harmonize how insurance is distributed...

