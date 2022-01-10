5 Questions The AG's SFO Investigation Must Consider

By Richard Crump (January 10, 2022, 7:28 PM GMT) -- The fate of Britain's Serious Fraud Office and its top official rests on the outcome of an investigation by the government's most senior law officer into an appellate judgment quashing the bribery conviction of Unaoil executive Ziad Akle. The Court of Appeal found Akle's conviction to be unsafe because the SFO withheld details of inappropriate contacts its director, Lisa Osofsky, and senior officials had with a representative of members of the Ahsani family, who founded Unaoil and were also suspects in the case. A "deeply concerned" attorney general, Suella Braverman, in December announced an independent review into criticisms of the SFO's...

