Brazil's XP Buys Banco Modal, Valuing It At $528M

By McCord Pagan (January 7, 2022, 3:21 PM EST) -- Brazilian financial technology company XP Inc. said Friday it's buying investment bank Banco Modal in an all-share deal valuing the company at about $528 million. XP is buying an up to 100% stake in Brazil's Banco Modal SA in exchange for 19.5 million of its own shares or Brazilian Depositary Receipts, according to a joint statement. The deal represents a 35% premium over Banco Modal's share price from the last 30 days, it added. Together, the two businesses said they aim to disrupt the Brazilian financial industry and provide greater access to low-cost financial products and services. "Partnering with XP is...

