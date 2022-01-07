Aviva Secures 5-Year Distribution Deal With Underwriter

By Najiyya Budaly (January 7, 2022, 3:38 PM GMT) -- Insurance giant Aviva PLC has inked a five-year distribution deal covering non-standard motor and van insurance with Prestige Underwriting Services Ltd., the managing general agent said Friday. Prestige said that the deal will allow it to distribute Aviva underwritten non-standard motor and van risks for personal lines customers to the company's network of 600 brokers and partners. Non-standard auto insurance is for vehicle owners who have a poor driving record or a history of accidents. The company, which is based in the county of Essex, southeast England, is a managing general agent, which means it can underwrite policies on behalf of an...

