'Hypothetical' Suit Won't Shield Roche Patents From Review

By Ryan Davis (January 7, 2022, 7:39 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Thursday instituted inter partes reviews of two patents on Roche unit Chugai's arthritis and COVID-19 monoclonal antibody drug Actemra, ruling that "hypothetical future district court litigation" over a biosimilar planned by Fresenius is no reason not to review the patents. Chugai argued that a suit over the biosimilar version of Actemra that Fresenius is developing, while not yet filed, is "all but guaranteed," so the board should exercise its discretion to deny review under the so-called Fintiv rule, which lets the PTAB decline to institute an IPR based on the advanced state of parallel...

