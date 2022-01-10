City Watchdog Extends LC&F Complaints Process Deadline

By Najiyya Budaly (January 10, 2022, 1:23 PM GMT) -- Customers who lost £236 million ($321 million) when London Capital & Finance collapsed have three more months to make complaints about the City watchdog's handling of the minibond provider because of the "exceptional circumstances" of the case, the regulator has said. The Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday that consumers now have until March 17 to complain to the watchdog about its handling of LC&F, an extra three months from the original deadline of Dec. 17. LC&F folded in January 2019, leaving 12,000 investors who bought its high-interest debt securities, known as minibonds, with a £236 million loss. But a critical...

