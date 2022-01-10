Legal Watchdog Fines UK Lawyer Over 'Serious' AML Breach

By Silvia Martelli (January 10, 2022, 3:31 PM GMT) -- England's legal services regulator has fined a solicitor for using her law firm's client account as a banking facility in breach of the watchdog's anti-money laundering rules. The Solicitors Regulation Authority said on Friday that it has fined Afshan Manzoor, a solicitor and sole owner of Manchester law firm Aim Legal Ltd, for loaning £20,000 ($27,000) held in the firm's client account on behalf of a company it represented. The loan breached the SRA's anti-money laundering rule, which states that payments into and transfers or withdrawals from a client account can be made for the delivery of regulated legal services only....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS