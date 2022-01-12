Pa. High Court Tax Refund Ruling Leaves Questions

By Michael Semes (January 12, 2022, 4:56 PM EST) -- On Dec. 22, 2021, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued a decision in General Motors Corp. v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.[1] This decision is the third variation in which taxpayers have challenged the constitutionality of Pennsylvania's limitations on net loss deductions and net loss carryovers, or NLCs. This article will provide a brief background on how the case arose and discuss some unanswered questions the majority and two dissenting opinions raise. Background Five years ago, in Nextel Communications of the Mid-Atlantic Inc. v. Commonwealth, Department of Revenue,[2] the Pennsylvania Supreme Court held that the flat-dollar NLC cap violated the uniformity clause of the Pennsylvania...

