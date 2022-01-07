Pa. County Suspends Jury Trials Amid COVID-19 Surge

By Matthew Santoni (January 7, 2022, 1:42 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania's second-biggest state court system will suspend jury trials for the rest of January as new COVID-19 cases surge in Allegheny County, the court has announced. President Judge Kim Berkeley Clark of Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas issued an order Thursday temporarily suspending in-person jury trials for the rest of the month, the same day that the county's health department announced more than 4,600 new confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 — a record since the pandemic began. "No jury trials shall take place in any division of the Fifth Judicial District prior to Monday, Jan. 31, 2022," Judge Clark's...

