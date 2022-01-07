Deals Attys Approach JPMorgan Event Cautiously Optimistic

By Tom Zanki (January 7, 2022, 7:06 PM EST) -- Attorneys are eager to spot deal-making opportunities despite some market uncertainties at this year's J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference, an annual gathering that begins Monday in a virtual format again this year due to ongoing pandemic concerns. The conference, which traditionally serves as a bellwether providing insight into financing and acquisition potential in biotechnology and related health industries, runs through Thursday. Various networking events and keynote speeches by executives are scheduled. Coming off a dizzying M&A climate in 2021, some attorneys find it reasonable to ask whether the breakneck pace can continue. The answer appears to be yes, at least for the...

