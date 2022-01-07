Mexican Cucumber, Squash Import Surge Cost US, ITC Says

By Alyssa Aquino (January 7, 2022, 8:47 PM EST) -- A recent surge in Mexican cucumber and squash imports cost U.S. producers more than $90 million in annual revenue over the past five years, the U.S. International Trade Commission said Friday, wrapping up a Trump-era review on how trade impacts domestic businesses. The trade agency launched the yearlong investigation into imported cucumbers and squash in December 2020 at the request of then-U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who had received complaints that American perishable foods producers were being undermined by surging imports, particularly from Mexico. Mexico, according to the ITC, was the primary cucumber and squash importer to the U.S. between 2015 and...

