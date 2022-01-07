Fla. Dems Again Push Bills To Legalize, Tax Marijuana

By Asha Glover (January 7, 2022, 6:31 PM EST) -- Two bills introduced Friday in the Florida Senate would legalize and tax recreational marijuana less than a year after the Democrats' last attempt to pass legalization legislation failed to move forward in the state's Republican-controlled Legislature. Both bills were introduced by Sen. Gary Farmer Jr., D-Fort Lauderdale. One, S.B. 1698, would impose a 15% sales tax on marijuana sold at a retail marijuana store. Tax would be imposed on sales of food or beverages containing marijuana sold by a marijuana consumption site at a rate of 19 cents per milligram of THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, according to the...

