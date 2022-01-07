GrayRobinson Adds 2 New Hires To Lobbying Team In Fla.

By Madison Arnold (January 7, 2022, 4:00 PM EST) -- GrayRobinson PA snagged two new hires, including a former interim secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, from Peebles Smith & Matthews Inc. The Florida and Washington, D.C., firm announced Friday that it added Ryan Matthews and Angela Drzewiecki to its government affairs and lobbying team, both in Tallahassee. The duo comes from Peebles Smith, a firm specializing in general local government, utilities, environmental and infrastructure issues. "They bring in-depth knowledge of the function and operation of local governments, municipal utilities and Florida's regulatory and permitting processes, as well as the overall legislative process, which bolsters the legal and advocacy...

