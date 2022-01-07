Foundation Aims To Raise $100M For Blockchain Ecosystem

By Elise Hansen (January 7, 2022, 4:23 PM EST) -- The Incentive Ecosystem Foundation said Friday it is raising $100 million to support a range of projects on the decentralized platform Serum, such as gaming and decentralized finance ventures. The foundation describes itself as community-led and focuses on developments to the Serum network. Serum is built on the Solana blockchain, and its technology underpins other projects on Solana, according to its website. A portion of the funds will support projects that use Serum's infrastructure and decentralized exchange offerings, including projects focused on decentralized finance, nonfungible tokens, gaming and the metaverse, according to the announcement. A contributor to the Serum community said...

