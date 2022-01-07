IP Hires: Winston & Strawn, Lowenstein Sandler, Jones Day

By Tiffany Hu (January 7, 2022, 2:34 PM EST) -- Winston & Strawn LLP has brought on two patent litigators as partners in the firm's Dallas office, and a former partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP with substantial experience in patent and trade secrets litigation has joined Jones Day's intellectual property team in Chicago. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Winston & Strawn Barry Shelton Bradley Coburn Two of the most active patent litigators in the Waco, Texas, courtroom of U.S. District Judge Alan Albright have joined Winston & Strawn LLP as partners in Dallas, the firm announced Monday. Barry Shelton and Bradley Coburn ran their own...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS