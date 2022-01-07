COVID Concerns Force Nevada's February Bar Exam Online

By Steven Lerner (January 7, 2022, 3:37 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court of Nevada has ordered the state's February bar exam to be conducted online due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement from the State Bar of Nevada on Thursday. The State Bar of Nevada will offer the exam on Feb. 22 and 23, with seven Nevada essay questions and two Nevada performance test questions, the announcement noted. The Multistate Bar Examination, a 200-question multiple-choice test developed by the National Conference of Bar Examiners, will not be given. February exam applicants will be emailed a notice to appear in mid-January with additional testing information, the announcement...

