Meadows Asks Justices To Swiftly Resolve Trump's Jan. 6 Suit

By Khorri Atkinson (January 7, 2022, 4:56 PM EST) -- Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to promptly resolve former President Donald Trump's petition to block the House select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2020, Capitol riot from obtaining his White House documents, saying this case implicates him and several others targeted by the congressional inquiry and that they "suffer from the continued legal uncertainty." Meadows issued the plea in an amicus brief asking the justices to expedite their examination of the case. He said the case involves several constitutional issues that must be resolved because a resolution could remove the threat...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS